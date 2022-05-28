USI men’s basketball signs 8 new players for 2022-23 roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball officially announced the signees for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The eight new Screaming Eagles include a six transfers, and two freshmen.

“First of all I am excited about our class because I think we signed eight quality STUDENT ATHLETES who are interested in graduating as well as eight student athletes that I think will help us compete for OVC championships in the years to come,” said USI Head Coach Stan Gouard. “Each of these young men exemplifies the model of a student athlete.

“My staff and I have worked diligently to ensure we bring in guys that will represent our program in a first-class manner while competing on a high level,” concluded Gouard.

Signing with Eagles, who start their transition to NCAA Division I and the Ohio Valley Conference this fall are:

Trevor Lakes | Grad Transfer | F | 6′8″ | Lebanon, Indiana

Lakes comes to USI after two seasons at the University of Nebraska and two seasons at the University of Indianapolis. He after 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 22 games at Nebraska, posting a two-year high of 12 points and six rebounds versus Doane University. Lakes averaged 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during three seasons with UIndy and Gouard between 2017 and 2020. The two-time second-team All-GLVC performer posted a college-high 27 points versus Elmhurst University and 16 rebounds versus Quincy University during 2018-19.

Prior to his collegiate career, Lakes averaged 22.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a senior at Lebanon High School, earning IBCA Honorable Mention All-State honors as a senior.

Gouard on Lakes: “Trevor knows my system very well after playing for me at my previous institution. His ability to stretch the court is something that we wanted to address this off season. Prior to his injury last season, Trevor was one of the top shooters in the country and we are hoping that he picks up where he left off.”

Gary Solomon | Jr. | G | 6′6″ | Detroit, Michigan

Solomon averaged 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game as a sophomore at Henry Ford Community College. The 6-foot-6 guard also led NJCAA Division II with 223 total assists. Solomon is an alumnus of Detroit Edison Public School Academy.

Gouard on Solomon: “Gary is bigger guard (six-foot-five) who does a great job of creating. After a great year at Henry Ford College, he finished the season as a national leader with 223 assists. We are super excited to land a guy that can distribute the ball the way that Gary does. He brings toughness, energy and grit to the court and we are expect great things. Gary’s ability to score and set up his teammates is uncanny.”

Ryan Hall | So. |G | 6′5″ | Kettering, OH

Hall transfers to USI after two seasons at Iowa Lakes Community College where he was the first-team All-Conference in 2021-22 after posting 12.9 points, 1.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. He recorded a two-year high 13.2 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds to earn honorable mention All-Conference honors in 2020-21.

Prior to his tenure at Iowa Lakes, he lettered in basketball and football at Kettering Fairmont High School and was the Athlete of the Year and Greater Western Ohio Conference All-Conference in 2018-19.

Gouard on Hall: “Ryan will allow us to space the court with his shooting ability. He is a smart and heady player who will help us on both sides of the ball.”

Jeremiah Hernandez | So. | G | 6′4″ | Chicago, Illinois

Hernandez makes the move to USI from Kent State University, where he averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds over two seasons and 49 games. He posted a season-high 10 points versus Southern University and three rebounds twice in 2021-22.

A four-time letter winner at Saint Viator High School, Hernandez was a three-time East Suburban Catholic All-Conference and the Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. He also was IBCA and NBC first-team All-State in 2019 after posting 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Gouard on Hernandez: “Prior to Kent State, Jeremiah prepped at St. Viator High School in Chicago where was ranked as a top-15 player in the state of Illinois. His ability to shoot the ball gives Jeremiah an opportunity to impact our program immediately. We are excited about Jeremiah because he gives us the ability to space the floor with his shooting and scoring capabilities.”

Nick Hittle | So. | F | 6′10″ | Indianapolis, Indiana

Hittle travels south to USI after two seasons at Indiana State University, redshirting in 2020-21 and playing 16 games in 2021-22. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest for the Sycamores last year.

A Culver Academy graduate, Hittle was a member of 2019 Class 3A state championships and the 2018 state runner-up team for the Eagles.

Gouard on Hittle: “Nick brings size and experience from the Hoosier State and is more than ready to step in and impact our team. At six-foot-10, he has great hands, versatility, and can score around and away from the basket.”

Peter Nwoke | Fr. | F/C | 6′7″ | Lagos, Nigeria

Nwoke transfers to USI from Michigan State University where he redshirted in 2021-22. He averaged 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game as a senior Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory. The Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21 was a key part of OLSM teams that won 47-straight games between 2019 and 2021 and helped team reach the state quarterfinals as a senior.

Gouard on Nwoke: “Peter is a gifted athlete with the ability to rebound and run the court. With four years of eligibility, he comes with a great work ethic and we are looking forward to developing Peter into a great player. His best basketball is in front of him.”

AJ Smith | Fr. | G/F | 6′7″ | Edwardsville, Illinois

Smith begins his collegiate career after averaged 22.1 points and 9.2 rebounds his senior year at Metro East Lutheran High School. He became the 11th member of the program’s 1,000-point club, finishing with 1,131 points. He was named to the Associated Press Class 1A second-team All-State for a second-straight year this spring.

Gouard on Smith: “A very athletic and versatile player that can play positions one through four. AJ will bring athleticism and I believe his size and skill will put him in a position to become an immediate impact. He comes from family of athletes with his brother, Mark, playing at the University of Missouri, while his parents, Anthony and Yvonne Smith, both played at SIUE.”

Jack Campion | Fr. | G | 5′11″ | Milton, Wisconsin

Campion is two-time first-team All-State performer from Milton High School after averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. He posted 17.0 points per game as a senior, while dropping in a prep career-best 22.1 points per contest as a junior. Campion also helped MHS to a basketball regional title during his tenure.

Gouard on Campion: “A three-sport athlete at Milton High School, Jack was the floor general, point guard on his basketball team, the running back on his football team, and the pitcher for his baseball team. He brings the toughness and has a great basketball IQ.”

Courtesy: USI Athletics

