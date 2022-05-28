Sunny, breezy and warmer Memorial Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We had a few clouds overhead, especially during the first half of the day, but those are moving out now, and our skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 70s in most locations this afternoon. We will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° by early Sunday morning.

Sunday and Memorial Day will both be sunny and breezy. The wind will be blowing in from the south at around 6 to 12 mph Sunday and 10 to 15 mph Monday. On both days, we could see wind gusts ranging from 18 to 25 mph. That flow of warm, southerly air paired with plenty of sunshine will push our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s Sunday and upper 80s to around 90° Monday.

Temperatures will keep climbing into the low 90s Tuesday as the sunny skies and warm breeze continue, but a cold front will approach our region Wednesday, bringing us a chance of rain from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. That cold front will also change our wind direction. Cooler air flowing in from the northwest will drop our high temperatures back into the upper 70s to low 80s for the end of the week.

