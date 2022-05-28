Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Sunny, breezy and warmer Memorial Day weekend

5/27 14 First Alert noon
5/27 14 First Alert noon
By Arden Gregory
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We had a few clouds overhead, especially during the first half of the day, but those are moving out now, and our skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 70s in most locations this afternoon. We will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° by early Sunday morning.

Sunday and Memorial Day will both be sunny and breezy. The wind will be blowing in from the south at around 6 to 12 mph Sunday and 10 to 15 mph Monday. On both days, we could see wind gusts ranging from 18 to 25 mph. That flow of warm, southerly air paired with plenty of sunshine will push our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s Sunday and upper 80s to around 90° Monday.

Temperatures will keep climbing into the low 90s Tuesday as the sunny skies and warm breeze continue, but a cold front will approach our region Wednesday, bringing us a chance of rain from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. That cold front will also change our wind direction. Cooler air flowing in from the northwest will drop our high temperatures back into the upper 70s to low 80s for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Schmittler
MPD: Man facing charges after allegedly pulling gun on customers, employees of Oasis and police
Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral
Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows
Semi involved crash on Fares and Columbia
Crews on scene of semi involved crash
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

14 First Alert
Sunny and warmer weekend
14 First Alert 5/27 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/27 at 10pm
Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims