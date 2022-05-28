Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Henderson Co. Schools unveils schedule for summer meal program

Henderson Co. Schools unveils schedule for summer meal program
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Schools in the Tri-State are making sure no child goes hungry during these next few months.

[RELATED: EVSC releases summer meal schedule]

Now that school is out for the summer, families can head over to various locations in the Henderson County School District to pick up meals for students.

Meal pickup will be every Thursday, beginning on June 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Bend Gate Elementary School
  • East Heights Elementary School
  • Spottsville Elementary School
  • Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center
  • AB Chandler Elementary (11:15 - 11:45 am look for the school bus)

Additional community locations are listed below:

Tuesdays (beginning May 31)

  • River Valley Behavioral Health - 618 N Green St, Henderson, (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)

Wednesdays (beginning June 1)

  • River Valley Behavioral Health - 455 Klutey Park Plaza, Henderson (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)
  • Cambridge Apartments (11:45 am - 12:05 pm)
  • Henderson Station Apartments (11 - 11:15 am)

Thursdays (beginning June 2)

  • River Valley Behavioral Health - 205 Hwy 284, Henderson, (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)
  • Henderson Hotel - (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)

Wednesdays (beginning June 8)

  • Carriage Mobile Home Park (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)
  • Presidential Mobile Home Park (11:00 - 11:15 a.m.)
  • Woodsview Apartments (11:30 - 11:45 am)
  • Canoe Creek Apartments (formally Fair Acres) (11:45 am - 12:00 p.m.)

Thursdays (beginning June 9)

  • Harding Trailer Park (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)
  • Shadytree Mobile Home Park (11:10 - 11:25 a.m.)
  • Sunset Mobile Home Park (11:25 - 11:40 a.m.)
  • Saddlebrook Apartments (11:50- 12:05 p.m.)

Daily Meal Delivery (Beginning June 1)

  • Boys & Girls Club Henderson County
  • Salvation Army
  • JFK Center (11:45 am - 12:30 pm)

Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile Park Schedule

  • Audubon Mill Park - 11:00 a.m. (6/7, 6/14, 6/21, 6/28)
  • Newman Park - 9:00 a.m. (5/31, 6/28, 7/12, 7/26)
  • East End Spray Park - 10:30 a.m. (5/31, 6/28, 7/12, 7/26)
  • Sandy Lee Watkins Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/1, 6/29, 7/13, 7/27)
  • Baskett Recreation Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/1, 6/29, 7/13, 7/27)
  • John James Audubon Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/2, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28)
  • Atkinson Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/2, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28)
  • City of Robards Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/3, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29)
  • Freedom Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/3, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29)
  • Charles Alexander Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/10, 6/24, 7/22)

The program will run through July 29.

No meals will be served the week of July 4.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Steven Schmittler
MPD: Man facing charges after allegedly pulling gun on customers, employees of Oasis and police
Semi involved crash on Fares and Columbia
Crews on scene of semi involved crash

Latest News

Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosted cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Illinois State Police: Two vehicle fatal crash in Gallatin Co.
Illinois State Police: Two vehicle fatal crash in Gallatin Co.
Ind. lawmakers send letter to restore flights from Evansville to Chicago & Detroit
Ind. lawmakers send letter to restore flights from Evansville to Chicago & Detroit