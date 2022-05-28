Henderson Co. Schools unveils schedule for summer meal program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Schools in the Tri-State are making sure no child goes hungry during these next few months.

Now that school is out for the summer, families can head over to various locations in the Henderson County School District to pick up meals for students.

Meal pickup will be every Thursday, beginning on June 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Bend Gate Elementary School

East Heights Elementary School

Spottsville Elementary School

Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center

AB Chandler Elementary (11:15 - 11:45 am look for the school bus)

Additional community locations are listed below:

Tuesdays (beginning May 31)

River Valley Behavioral Health - 618 N Green St, Henderson, (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)

Wednesdays (beginning June 1)

River Valley Behavioral Health - 455 Klutey Park Plaza, Henderson (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)

Cambridge Apartments (11:45 am - 12:05 pm)

Henderson Station Apartments (11 - 11:15 am)

Thursdays (beginning June 2)

River Valley Behavioral Health - 205 Hwy 284, Henderson, (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)

Henderson Hotel - (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)

Wednesdays (beginning June 8)

Carriage Mobile Home Park (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)

Presidential Mobile Home Park (11:00 - 11:15 a.m.)

Woodsview Apartments (11:30 - 11:45 am)

Canoe Creek Apartments (formally Fair Acres) (11:45 am - 12:00 p.m.)

Thursdays (beginning June 9)

Harding Trailer Park (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)

Shadytree Mobile Home Park (11:10 - 11:25 a.m.)

Sunset Mobile Home Park (11:25 - 11:40 a.m.)

Saddlebrook Apartments (11:50- 12:05 p.m.)

Daily Meal Delivery (Beginning June 1)

Boys & Girls Club Henderson County

Salvation Army

JFK Center (11:45 am - 12:30 pm)

Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile Park Schedule

Audubon Mill Park - 11:00 a.m. (6/7, 6/14, 6/21, 6/28)

Newman Park - 9:00 a.m. (5/31, 6/28, 7/12, 7/26)

East End Spray Park - 10:30 a.m. (5/31, 6/28, 7/12, 7/26)

Sandy Lee Watkins Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/1, 6/29, 7/13, 7/27)

Baskett Recreation Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/1, 6/29, 7/13, 7/27)

John James Audubon Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/2, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28)

Atkinson Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/2, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28)

City of Robards Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/3, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29)

Freedom Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/3, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29)

Charles Alexander Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/10, 6/24, 7/22)

The program will run through July 29.

No meals will be served the week of July 4.

