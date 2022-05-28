Former UE men’s basketball star Craig Snow returns as assistant coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland was introduced to Purple Aces fans on Wednesday, he established a goal of reconnecting supporters with the program. Today, he showed UE supporters that he is committed to that goal as he announced the hiring of program legend Craig Snow as his first assistant coach.

One of the most storied careers in program history saw Snow accumulate 1,530 points in his career, a total that remains 10th in the record books to this day. Snow was a member of the 1998-1999 squad who advanced to the NCAA Tournament. In the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Snow led the Aces to the championship game while earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team. A member of the conference Most Improved Team in 1999, Snow helped the team earn the regular season MVC championship.

“I am elated to have Craig and his family join our men’s basketball staff. Craig is an obvious choice for the position for numerous reasons that extend far beyond his days as a standout player for our program,” Ragland said. “The fact that Craig has sat in every seat within a program is invaluable. His understanding for what it takes to run a successful program from the ground up was what attracted me to having him on staff. He has a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of the job. Craig is extremely passionate about restoring the success of our storied program and I look forward to working with him as we strive to achieve those goals.”

As a junior in the 1999-2000 season, Snow was named an All-MVC First Team player before earning a nod on the second team in 2001. In his final two seasons as a player, he paced the team with 16.3 and 14.6 points per game, respectively. Snow was also the leading rebounder for UE during those two years.

Following his playing days, Snow enjoyed success as a coach at multiple levels. Most recently, he worked at the University of New Mexico where he was a special assistant to the head coach. He assumed the position in July of 2019. Prior to that, he spent five seasons as the head men’s basketball coach at New Mexico Highlands University while spending part of that time as the interim and full-time athletic director.

“I am extremely grateful to be returning to the University of Evansville to work for Coach Ragland, as he shapes the next chapter in our great and storied history. He is someone I have known and respected for years, both personally and professionally. There are very few, if any, opportunities that would have attracted me this strongly,” Snow exclaimed. “It was the fulfillment of a dream to play for the Purple Aces and win a championship there after having followed them as a kid. To return to the program as a coach is something that resonates with me very deeply. I’m looking forward to getting to campus and starting this journey to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference!”

During his tenure at NMHU, Snow coached six All-RMAC and three all-region players. In his final season with the program, he guided his squad to a program-record 22 wins, the Cowboys’ first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Tournament title and second NCAA Tournament appearance. He coached the Cowboys to 14 RMAC wins twice, tied for second-most wins in single-season program history.

Prior to his time at NMHU, Snow spent three seasons on the UNM men’s basketball staff. In 2013-14 as an assistant coach, Snow helped guide the Lobos to a 27-7 record, a Mountain West Tournament Championship and a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico was ranked as high as 17th nationally in the 2013-14 season.

UNM went a combined 84-20 with three Mountain West Tournament titles and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament during his first stint with the program. Snow spent his final season with UNM as an assistant coach after serving as the director of basketball operations in 2012-13 and the video administrator in 2011-12.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Evansville in 2001, he went on to play professionally overseas in both Luxembourg and Austria. While in Luxembourg in 2001-02, he averaged more than 30 points per game and was voted to the all-star team. Following his stint overseas, Snow made his way to New Mexico for the first time to be the head boys’ basketball coach at Bosque in Albuquerque from 2004-11, also serving as athletic director from 2005-11. At Bosque, Snow led the Bobcats to a 125-69 record, five state tournament appearances, three district championships and a state semifinal appearance.

Snow is married to Dr. Jessica Snow, who received her Ph. D. from The University of New Mexico in 2009, and they have two children: Adelynn and Beckett.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

