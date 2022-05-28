Birthday Club
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family of the woman that Alabama escapee Casey White admitted to murdering came to Evansville this week.

The nationwide manhunt for Casey and Vicky White ended in the Tri-State a couple of weeks ago.

James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash, found one of the vehicles the two were using, abandoned in one of his wash bays.

Connie Ridgeway’s family believes the murder trial for Connie wouldn’t be able to take place if it weren’t for Stinson’s help, so that’s why they made the nearly five-hour drive to thank him, and present him with a pin with the Alabama seal.

The $5,000 raised from a GoFundMe will also be deposited into his bank account next month.

