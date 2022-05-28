Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Excited fans return to 2022 Forecastle Festival

Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.
Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people trickled in before the music began on Saturday for day two of the Forecastle festival, excitement was is in the air.

”The energy is amazing,” festival goer Gloria Raney-Hicks said. “I feel like there’s rare moments in life where you are surrounded by thousands of people. You are happy to be surrounded by thousands of people.”

Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.

One couple headed into the festival Saturday said they came all the way from Austin. They said they’ve been waiting for this moment since the minute they bought tickets months ago.

”We were like, we have to go,” Hicks said. “The headliners are amazing. We are sad we missed Jack last night, but we are excited for tonight.”

There is one act Saturday that seems to stand out.

”I am excited to see Tame Impala today,” Patrick Hicks said. “This is my wife, her favorite band.”

”Tame Impala, Tame Impala, yeah,” a group of college festival goers from Cincinnati said.

The festival is for a good cause too, supporting nonprofit The Forecastle Foundation. $1 from each one-day ticket and $3 from each 3-Day ticket goes towards the foundations goal to help protect biodiversity hotspots on earth.

Since 2011, the foundation has raised more than $700,000 to protect global land and waterways.

”We all really enjoy music and we all bonded over music when we met in college,” festival goer Lydia Goins said. “So, being able to come here and travel together makes our friendship a lot more sweet.”

The festival announced its return through social media on back in December 2021. The festival had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The last day of the festival is Sunday, May 29th. For a full list of the lineup, click here.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Forecastle Festival’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral
Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows

Latest News

5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member
Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away
Wayne Co. Coroner’s Office: Fairfield, Ill. Mayor Michael Dreith passes away
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival underway
Tony “Louis” Mozone
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member