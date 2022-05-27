Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department says they arrested a man on Thursday after pulling him over for erratic driving and having a brake light out.

They say it happened around 5 p.m. on US-41 A.

According to a social media post, that driver was identified as Cody Bull.

Officers say Bull was found to have an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in McCracken County. After taking a sobriety test, Bull was also arrested for DUI.

Officials say they found a baggie suspected of meth and a glass pipe in Bull’s car. Bull told officers he had smoked meth earlier that day.

Bull was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail on the following charges:

- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance

- No Brake Lights, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License

- Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation

- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, (Methamphetamine)

- Drug Paraphernalia Possession

- Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License.

