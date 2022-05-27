Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department says they arrested a man on Thursday after pulling him over for erratic driving and having a brake light out.
They say it happened around 5 p.m. on US-41 A.
According to a social media post, that driver was identified as Cody Bull.
Officers say Bull was found to have an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in McCracken County. After taking a sobriety test, Bull was also arrested for DUI.
Officials say they found a baggie suspected of meth and a glass pipe in Bull’s car. Bull told officers he had smoked meth earlier that day.
Bull was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail on the following charges:
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance
- No Brake Lights, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License
- Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia Possession
- Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License.
