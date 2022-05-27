Birthday Club
Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Providence, police say

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department says they arrested a man on Thursday after pulling him over for erratic driving and having a brake light out.

They say it happened around 5 p.m. on US-41 A.

According to a social media post, that driver was identified as Cody Bull.

Cody Bull
Cody Bull(Providence Police Department)

Officers say Bull was found to have an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in McCracken County. After taking a sobriety test, Bull was also arrested for DUI.

Officials say they found a baggie suspected of meth and a glass pipe in Bull’s car. Bull told officers he had smoked meth earlier that day.

Bull was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail on the following charges:

- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance

- No Brake Lights, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License

- Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation

- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, (Methamphetamine)

- Drug Paraphernalia Possession

- Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License.

