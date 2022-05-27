Sunny and warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lingering clouds will continue to stream in from the northwest through Friday evening. Cool, dry air will filter in through Saturday morning and temperatures will drop into the middle 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the upper 80s. Mainly dry for the first half of next week. Memorial Day will be sunny and hot with a high of 90. Tuesday and Wednesday will both

