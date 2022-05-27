Birthday Club
Sunny and warmer weekend

14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lingering clouds will continue to stream in from the northwest through Friday evening.   Cool, dry air will  filter in through Saturday morning and temperatures will drop into the middle 50s.  Mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.  Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the upper 80s.  Mainly dry for the first half of next week.  Memorial Day will be sunny and hot with a high of 90.   Tuesday and Wednesday will both

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

