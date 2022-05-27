Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach sets visiting limitations

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach in Dawson Springs will see some limitations this summer.

This year, the beach is off-limits for those not registered at the campground or a lodging guest.

Officials say it’s all in an effort to keep visitors safe.

Tourists are still encouraged to visit the park, but current beach crowds have been exceeding capacity by nearly 10 times.

The beach is not staffed by lifeguards.

