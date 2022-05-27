Birthday Club
Owensboro spray parks set to open Memorial Day weekend

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday is opening day for the spray parks at Legion, Kendall-Perkins and Smothers Parks.

They say all of them will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are free to everyone.

Officials say groups of 10 or more should contact the park department before their visit.

Combest Pool is also set to open Saturday. Their hours will be as follows:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon - 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

You can visit Combest Pool’s website here, for more details.

