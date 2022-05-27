Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Organizers hosting cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A cook out is being set up at the little league field on the south end of Mt. Carmel.

They say people can head out there around 11 a.m. and grab some lunch. The menu at the event will be hamburgers, pork burgers, pork tenderloin sandwiches and smoked Boston butt.

Proceeds from the cookout will go to tornado victims who do not have insurance.

A week ago, many in the area woke up to take a look at the damage from the EF-2 tornado that made its way through the town.

[Previous Story: Mt. Carmel working to recover after severe storms]

Organizers of the event say donations can also be made to the ministerial alliance.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Christopher Britton.
Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial

Latest News

Friday Headlines 5/27
Friday Headlines 5/27
Organizers hosting cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosting cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
5/27 Senior Sunrise Shoutout
5/27 Senior Sunrise Shoutout
Owensboro spray parks set to open Memorial Day weekend
Owensboro spray parks set to open Memorial Day weekend