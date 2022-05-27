Organizers hosting cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A cook out is being set up at the little league field on the south end of Mt. Carmel.

They say people can head out there around 11 a.m. and grab some lunch. The menu at the event will be hamburgers, pork burgers, pork tenderloin sandwiches and smoked Boston butt.

Proceeds from the cookout will go to tornado victims who do not have insurance.

A week ago, many in the area woke up to take a look at the damage from the EF-2 tornado that made its way through the town.

[Previous Story: Mt. Carmel working to recover after severe storms]

Organizers of the event say donations can also be made to the ministerial alliance.

