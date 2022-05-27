Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ohio man kayaking to Gulf of Mexico for mental health awareness

Ohio man kayaking to Gulf of Mexico for mental health awareness
By Declan Loftus
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Ohio native is paddling his way to the Gulf of Mexico, and he made a stop in Evansville on Friday.

Joseph Solomon is currently on an over 1,600-mile kayak journey from Cincinnati, Ohio, to the gulf coast.

His trip began on May 2 but was put on pause due to recent weather and river conditions.

Solomon’s motivation behind each paddle is raising awareness for mental health, especially in men.

“Our society feels like men are strong, and they need to compartmentalize and not get their feelings out,” Solomon said. “It’s important to talk about these kinds of things if you’re suffering.”

This is Solomon’s third time “Kayaking 4 a Cause.”

Click here to follow his progress.

At the end of this trip, he will have traveled more than 4,000 miles. In ideal conditions, he expects to reach the Gulf of Mexico by the end of June.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Semi involved crash on Fares and Columbia
Crews on scene of semi involved crash
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program

Latest News

Ohio man kayaking to Gulf of Mexico for mental health awareness
Ohio man kayaking to Gulf of Mexico for mental health awareness
A Mount Carmel man received a joyful farewell as he was wheeled out of the hospital and on his...
Illinois man survives COVID after 67 days in the hospital
Illinois man survives COVID after 67 days in the hospital
Illinois man survives COVID after 67 days in the hospital
Tri-State doctor warns about skin cancer risks ahead of Memorial Day
Tri-State doctor warns about skin cancer risks ahead of Memorial Day