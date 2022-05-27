MPD: Man facing charges after allegedly pulling gun on customers, employees of Oasis and police

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department arrested a man after they say he pulled a gun on customers and employees at the Oasis Southwest Grill, and then police.

According to a press release, MPD was responding to call about a disturbance at Oasis.

While officers were headed to the restaurant, Hopkins County Central Dispatch told them a man pulled a gun out on customers and employees.

An officer on scene says when he arrived, the suspect was outside of the restaurant. He says that’s when the suspect pointed his gun at him and his patrol car.

Officers say they drew their weapons and told the suspect to holster his gun.

That suspect was later identified as Steven Schmittler.

According to a press release, Schmittler listened and holstered his gun. Officers took two handguns from Schmittler’s waist.

They say the guns were fully loaded with one round in the chamber. Officers arrested Schmittler and then spoke with the restaurant staff.

Officials say Oasis staff were able to show MPD surveillance of the incident. While watching the surveillance video, officers say they can see Schmittler pushing people.

According to several employees and the owner of the restaurant, Schmittler was very drunk when he began harassing people.

The owner also told officers that he asked Schmittler to pay and leave, but he refused. That is when he called central dispatch.

Witnesses told officers once the suspect was in the lobby of the restaurant, he pulled out his gun.

Officials say Schmittler was headed to his car before officers approached him.

According to a press release, Schmittler is facing wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication in a public place, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

