Mattel, Laverne Cox team up to design first transgender Barbie

Mattel unveiled its first transgender Barbie doll released in tribute to actress Laverne Cox.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Writer, producer, actress, and LGBTQ advocate Laverne Cox now has her own Barbie.

The doll is part of the Barbie Tribute Collection and was released on Wednesday.

Mattel said Cox was included because she is a visionary who has shaped and impacted our culture.

The doll has a “triple-threat ensemble,” designed in part by Cox. The red-carpet look includes a red faux leather corset, a red tulle dress and glittery high-heel boots.

Mattel said pieces of the outfit could also be removed for a whole new look.

The Barbie Tribute Collection Laverne Cox Doll is available online.

