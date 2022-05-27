Birthday Club
‘Lunch on the Lawn’ event returns to Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Lunch on the Lawn” made its return to downtown Evansville on Friday.

Local food trucks parked in front of the old Vanderburgh County Courthouse from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Many people waited in line to grab a bite on their lunch break.

No word yet on when the next “Lunch on the Lawn” event will take place, or which food trucks will show up.

