‘Lunch on the Lawn’ event returns to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Lunch on the Lawn” made its return to downtown Evansville on Friday.

Local food trucks parked in front of the old Vanderburgh County Courthouse from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Many people waited in line to grab a bite on their lunch break.

No word yet on when the next “Lunch on the Lawn” event will take place, or which food trucks will show up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.