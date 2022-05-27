Lingering showers today, sunny and warmer Memorial Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have had several rounds of showers and storms the past couple of days. While we are not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather today, a few scattered showers are still wrapping around on the backside of this large weather system, so rain will remain possible off and on throughout the day.

The rain will become more isolated this evening, but I still cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower during Friday After 5 in Owensboro or any of the multiple high school graduations happening this evening.

The last of that rain will completely taper off as we head into the overnight hours, and a stretch of mostly sunny and dry weather will take over for Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures are ranging from the mid to upper 50s to near 60° this morning. We will not have much sunshine to warm us up today, so our temperatures will only climb into the lower 70s this afternoon under those mostly cloudy skies. We will fall back through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s by the end of the night.

Saturday looks beautiful! Although there may still be a few clouds hanging around, it will be mainly sunny and comfortably warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Sunday and upper 80s to low 90s Memorial Day and Tuesday.

The heat hangs around into Wednesday, but a cold front will bring us rain Wednesday into Thursday. That cold front will also drop our high temperatures back into the low 80s Thursday, which is seasonable for this time of year.

