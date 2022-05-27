LA Dodgers to retire jersey of Princeton born Gil Hodges

LOS ANGELES (WFIE) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 14 jersey in honor of Princeton native Gil Hodges.

The team made the announcement on Thursday.

[PREVIOUS: Princeton born Gil Hodges inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame]

Hodges spent 16 years with the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, guiding the franchise to World Series titles in 1955 and 1959. He was an eight-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove first baseman.

“When you mention all-time greats in Dodger history, Gil Hodges is among the finest to ever don Dodger blue,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he will finally take his place in Cooperstown alongside the game’s greats and look forward to honoring him.”

The ceremony for Hodges will be held at Dodgers Stadium when the New York Mets come into town on June 4. He played the final two years of his career with the Mets before managing the organization for four seasons, including the “Miracle Mets” team that won the 1969 World Series.

Hodges is set to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24.

