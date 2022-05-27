Ind. lawmakers send letter to restore flights from Evansville to Chicago & Detroit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three Indiana lawmakers want to see flights restored from Evansville to Chicago and Detroit.

Indiana 8th District Representative Larry Bucshon, along with U.S. senators Todd Young and Mike Braun sent a letter to the CEO’s of Delta and American Airlines. They wrote that the recent disruption of service would hurt the local economy.

Bucshon, Young and Braun cited a study that found Evansville Regional Airport was directly responsible for generating more than $900 million in economic benefits annually for the region.

