Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ind. lawmakers send letter to restore flights from Evansville to Chicago & Detroit

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three Indiana lawmakers want to see flights restored from Evansville to Chicago and Detroit.

Indiana 8th District Representative Larry Bucshon, along with U.S. senators Todd Young and Mike Braun sent a letter to the CEO’s of Delta and American Airlines. They wrote that the recent disruption of service would hurt the local economy.

Bucshon, Young and Braun cited a study that found Evansville Regional Airport was directly responsible for generating more than $900 million in economic benefits annually for the region.

[Previous Story: American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville]

[Previous Story: Delta pauses flights from EVV to Detroit]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Christopher Britton.
Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial

Latest News

Friday Headlines 5/27
Friday Headlines 5/27
Organizers hosting cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Organizers hosting cookout in Mt. Carmel to help tornado victims
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating 5th year anniversary
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating 5th year anniversary
5/27 Senior Sunrise Shoutout
5/27 Senior Sunrise Shoutout