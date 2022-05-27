Illinois State Police: Two vehicle fatal crash in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN, Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police responded to a fatal car accident Thursday night.

They say it happened on Illinois Route 13 near Duncan Lane, Shawneetown around 9:15 p.m.

According to a press release, a car was headed westbound on Illinois 13 while another was headed eastbound in the same area.

Officials say, for an unknown reason, the driver headed westbound crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle in the eastbound lane head-on.

That same driver was a 16-year-old juvenile of Eldorado, Illinois who authorities pronounced dead.

ISP says one passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another passenger was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

They say a third passenger refused medical attention.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

