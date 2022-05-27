Birthday Club
Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison High School graduates are going viral on social media.

While this year’s graduating class received their diplomas Wednesday night, it started to rain hard, but that didn’t stop them from enjoying the moment they have been waiting 13 years for.

Jason Woebkenberg, communications director for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, says over 450,000 people have seen the photos ever since they were posted on Facebook.

“Having these pictures on Facebook allows everyone to see that,” Woebkenberg said. “When you see the rain coming down, but you see the look on the students’ faces, you can see the enthusiasm. We really don’t throw that term around often with social media activity. This post really has been amazing, and the traction it has picked up since the commencement ceremony Wednesday night.”

Woebkenberg says the post continues to grow.

