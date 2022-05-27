Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating 5th year anniversary
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating it’s 5th year anniversary this weekend.
Officials say there will be multiple events taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Petersburg Road location.
They say visitors will be able to get a 20 minute flight with a local pilot for a donation, and people do not have to reserve them in advance.
Officials will be taking visitors through World War II and Vietnam “living camps” for a history lesson.
They also say the Hoosier Spirit two, the P-47 thunderbolt deemed the official state plane, will be on display.
