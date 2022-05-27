Crews on scene of semi involved crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning.

They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia.

Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m.

We’re checking with police for more information on possible injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more.

