Crews on scene of semi involved crash
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning.
They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia.
Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m.
We’re checking with police for more information on possible injuries.
We will update this story as we learn more.
