Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Cravens Pool closed for third straight summer due to repairs

Cravens Pool closed for third straight summer due to repairs
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the third summer in a row, Cravens Pool will be off-limits to people in Owensboro.

The facility remains closed as the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department pushes for upgrades.

Parks Director Amanda Rogers tells 14 News the Parks Department is facing several structural and mechanical issues, including some that are nearly a decade old.

City commissioners have committed $750,000 to go towards improving the property.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Semi involved crash on Fares and Columbia
Crews on scene of semi involved crash
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program

Latest News

Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral
Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach sets visiting limitations
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach sets visiting limitations
Ind. lawmakers send letter to restore flights from Evansville to Chicago & Detroit
Ind. lawmakers send letter to restore flights from Evansville to Chicago & Detroit
Friday Headlines 5/27
Friday Headlines 5/27