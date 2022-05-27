Cravens Pool closed for third straight summer due to repairs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the third summer in a row, Cravens Pool will be off-limits to people in Owensboro.

The facility remains closed as the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department pushes for upgrades.

Parks Director Amanda Rogers tells 14 News the Parks Department is facing several structural and mechanical issues, including some that are nearly a decade old.

City commissioners have committed $750,000 to go towards improving the property.

