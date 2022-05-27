Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for the 5-year-old unidentified boy found dead in a suitcase in New Pekin on April 16 have been released, and authorities believe he died from an electrolyte imbalance, which occurs when the body loses a significant amount of fluids. It can be caused by vomiting and diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration.

Police are still working to identify him. The child is described by police as a 5-year-old Black boy standing approximately 4 feet tall with short hair and a slim build.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said toxicology testing came back with negative findings, indicating that the child had no toxins in his system. He also suffered no severe injuries.

Huls says that people are calling the police to tell them to look for where brightly colored Las Vegas suitcases like the one the boy was found in are sold, as well as to give them ideas for how to look into the case. However, Huls said that this does not help the investigation because authorities want specific evidence.

“We’re well aware of that information,” he said. “We don’t need that type of information on the suitcase. That has been well looked into by our detectives, but if someone has first-hand knowledge of that suitcase in this area, that would be different. We would definitely like to have that information.”

Call the national tip line at (888) 437-6432 to provide direct information about the boy or the specific luggage that has become so recognizable in this case.

