Tri-State educators reacts after Texas school shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 14 News wanted to check in with teachers and administrators in the Tri-State to learn how they feel, and what an event like this could do to their mental state.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation sent us a release that reads as follows:

“Our thoughts go out to the Uvalde, Texas community following yesterday’s senseless tragedy. Multiple security measures and deterrents are in place throughout our school district. For obvious reasons we do not comment on the specific details of our security plans. We are grateful to have the ongoing support of EVSC PD, EPD and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. We can only hope our nation has the will and determination to find effective ways to end these horrific acts of violence.”

The Evansville Teachers Association also sent us a release that read as follows:

“Our public schools should be one of the safest places for students and educators — but gunshots shattered the physical safety of the school community in Uvalde — and as it stands, we lost 15 lives, including 14 children and a teacher.

‘The National Education Association and the Texas State Teachers Association are devastated by the loss of lives, and we stand together during this difficult moment, sending love and healing thoughts to the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community. We are ready to work together to ensure students and educators get the emotional and physical support they need to begin the healing process.’

‘This tragedy once again underscores the very real dangers of a culture in which gun violence has become too much the norm and is too often the first way to resolve an argument or a grievance.’

‘We pray for the victims and their families, and we once again demand that state and federal policymakers take action to keep firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, whether that requires enacting new laws or better enforcing our existing laws.’

‘Tragedies like this one keep happening while elected officials do nothing; except, in Texas’ case, make firearms more available. How many more mass shootings need to happen before these lawmakers finally take responsibility and address the gun safety issue? We remain steadfastly committed to ending gun violence in our nation’s public schools and communities. We owe it to our students and educators to make our schools safe and welcoming places where every student can thrive.’”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.