Tri-State doctor warns about skin cancer risks ahead of Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With sunny conditions expected this Memorial Day weekend, Tri-State health experts are weighing in on how to keep your skin safe while outdoors.

As part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, 14 News spoke with a local oncologist about being in direct sunlight for long periods of time.

Dr. Edward Fox with Ascension St. Vincent says the sun is the biggest risk factor in developing skin cancer. He added a good sunscreen is the best protection, but how you go about using it is just as important.

“The important thing is to put it on before you go out and give it time to dry, and then reapply as you go through the day,” Dr. Fox said. “Putting it on once at the beginning of the day and expecting it to last through the whole day is not realistic.”

Dr. Fox also recommends applying sunscreen to areas like your ears, scalp, and neck.

He says an SPF 15 to 50 sunscreen will provide the most effective protection.

