Tips for Memorial Day travel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and that means we’ll most likely be seeing an influx of people traveling.

We’ve all had some kind of nightmare experience when it comes to holiday travel whether that’s missing your connecting flight or waiting in those long lines at the security checkpoint.

We talked to some officials at EVV for some helpful tips to help avoid some of those situations.

If you’re traveling by plane this weekend, officials say be smart about your packing.

Know what you can and can’t bring with you on your flight so you can get through security as fast as possible.

Another helpful reminder, download your airline app.

That way you can input that confirmation number to manage your trip right from your fingertips.

Officials here say arrive at EVV in plenty of time.

American Airlines and Delta recommend arriving at least one hour prior to domestic flights. If you’re checking luggage, they have to be checked at least 45 minutes ahead of your flight time.

Remember, if you’re traveling from a bigger airport on your way back to Evansville or another smaller city, give yourself even extra time because those lines at the airport are expected to be much longer.

