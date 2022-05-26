Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 5/26
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The teen accused of shooting at an off-duty Evansville police officer is set to appear in court today. He’s being charged as an adult with attempted murder.

We’re learning new information on the deadly Texas elementary school shooting. This includes the 18-year-old gunman. We’ll have these new developments all throughout Sunrise.

School resource officers are aiming to make students feel safe. They’re practicing their active shooter response drills.

We’re just days away from Memorial Day. That means we’ll most likely be seeing an influx of people traveling. We’ll have some helpful reminders on traveling all throughout Sunrise.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial
Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation

Tips for Memorial Day travel
Teen accused of shooting at EPD officer expected to appear in court
Tips for Memorial Day travel
Teen accused of shooting at EPD officer expected to appear in court
