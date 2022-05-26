Birthday Club
Teen accused of shooting at EPD officer expected to appear in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 17-year-old accused of shooting at an off-duty Evansville police officer is set to appear in court Thursday.

Denali Thomas is being charged as an adult with attempted murder.

Denali Thomas
Denali Thomas(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Police say two EPD officers were working off-duty at Corner Pocket bar on North Fulton Avenue around 2 Sunday morning.

Police tell us they saw a group of people fighting and Thomas started running away from the officer.

Officers say as Thomas ran he turned around and fired a shot at the officer.

We’ll have updates on his court appearance later tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

