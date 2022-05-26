Teen accused of shooting at EPD officer expected to appear in court
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 17-year-old accused of shooting at an off-duty Evansville police officer is set to appear in court Thursday.
Denali Thomas is being charged as an adult with attempted murder.
Police say two EPD officers were working off-duty at Corner Pocket bar on North Fulton Avenue around 2 Sunday morning.
Police tell us they saw a group of people fighting and Thomas started running away from the officer.
Officers say as Thomas ran he turned around and fired a shot at the officer.
We’ll have updates on his court appearance later tonight on 14 News.
