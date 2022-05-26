Spencer Co. middle schooler participating in Google contest

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana student’s artistic talents are standing out in a big way as her art could soon be seen on Google’s homepage.

Madalyn Morgan, a seventh-grade student at St. Bernard Catholic School, is participating in the “Doodle for Google” competition, where students worldwide create their own version of the Google logo.

Morgan learned Thursday she’s the winner for the state of Indiana. She now moves onto the national round, and if she wins, her logo will be on Google’s homepage for a day.

“It took a few days because you have to do sketches of it to get what ideas you want, and then just doing final drafts of it over and over,” Morgan said. “It took probably four or five days.”

