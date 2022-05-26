Birthday Club
SITEX Corp. bringing 30 new jobs to Henderson with $4.5M expansion

WFIE Henderson Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - SITEX Corp. is expanding in Henderson that will create 30 full-time jobs.

SITEX-Corp is a uniform and linen rental business based in Henderson.

State officials say the $4.5 million investment will allow for an additional 2,500 square feet of space, purchase of new equipment, expansion of the loading dock and automation of several processes.

We’re told the project is expected to get underway immediately and finished by 2026.

The company’s additional facilities operate in Louisville, Paducah, Nashville, Tennessee, and Jasper, Indiana.

