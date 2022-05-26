Rain ending, sunny and warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A stubborn area of low pressure will keep clouds and the threat for showers and thunderstorms over the Tri-State through early Friday morning. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts. As dry air filters in from the northwest, lows on Friday morning will sink into the upper 50. Slow clearing will continue through Friday afternoon with highs near 70. Warmer air will begin to stream back into the Tri-State over the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 77. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 86. Memorial Day looks sunny and warmer with a high of 90. We will remain hot and become more humid through the middle of next week. Next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday and Thursday.

