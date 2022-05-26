Birthday Club
Police investigating shooting in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they’re investigating a shooting.

It happened on Adams Avenue near Garvin Street.

Officials say the victim and witness were standing in an alley when they heard two shots.

The witness told police he saw a maroon car leave north on Garvin.

According to police reports, the victim appeared to have one shot to his upper left thigh.

He was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

