Police investigating shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they’re investigating a shooting.

It happened on Adams Avenue near Garvin Street.

Officials say the victim and witness were standing in an alley when they heard two shots.

The witness told police he saw a maroon car leave north on Garvin.

According to police reports, the victim appeared to have one shot to his upper left thigh.

He was taken to the hospital.

