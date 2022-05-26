Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships

Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships
By Brady Williams
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Bosse High School’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday, all students pursuing secondary education received $1,000 scholarships.

The funds were provided by Thomas Ruder to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his own graduation from Bosse.

Ashon Stewart and Xavier Pace were among the students who graduated on Wednesday.

Stewart said they were all shocked.

“I was completely taken aback about hearing about that,” he said. “That took a lot of pressure off for me, worrying about how am I going to make up for the rest I’ll have during college.”

Principal Aaron Huff said he began his career when these students were freshmen, and seeing them through to receive this kind of support has left him speechless.

“It’s a game-changer for kids,” he said. “It levels the playing field for a lot of kids in terms of their needs in terms of getting into college in paying for college.”

In total, 92 students received the scholarship, but Huff said there’s still an opportunity for kids who have yet to finalize their schooling plans.

He said they have until June 15 to apply for the scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Christopher Britton.
Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial
Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation

Latest News

Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships
Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships
Evansville Fire Department impacted by high fuel costs
Evansville Fire Department impacted by high fuel costs
Daviess Co. Schools police practice active shooter drills
Daviess Co. Schools police practice active shooter drills
This latest mass shooting has sent shockwaves far beyond Texas. Events like this can take an...
How to help kids cope with tragic events in the news