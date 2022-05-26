Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Bosse High School’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday, all students pursuing secondary education received $1,000 scholarships.

The funds were provided by Thomas Ruder to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his own graduation from Bosse.

Ashon Stewart and Xavier Pace were among the students who graduated on Wednesday.

Stewart said they were all shocked.

“I was completely taken aback about hearing about that,” he said. “That took a lot of pressure off for me, worrying about how am I going to make up for the rest I’ll have during college.”

Principal Aaron Huff said he began his career when these students were freshmen, and seeing them through to receive this kind of support has left him speechless.

“It’s a game-changer for kids,” he said. “It levels the playing field for a lot of kids in terms of their needs in terms of getting into college in paying for college.”

In total, 92 students received the scholarship, but Huff said there’s still an opportunity for kids who have yet to finalize their schooling plans.

He said they have until June 15 to apply for the scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.