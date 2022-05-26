Evansville Fire Department impacted by high fuel costs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Responding to emergencies is getting more expensive with rising fuel costs.

Evansville Fire Department officials say they will have to make some department changes if those costs don’t ease up.

“Unfortunately, the emergency vehicles we drive, fuel economy is not... you don’t buy a fire truck and ask what kind of mileage it gets,” said Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson.

Larson says they have spent 51% of the annual fuel budget, not even halfway through the year.

“It’s a concern, obviously,” he said.

Working fire trucks are a necessity, so Larson says regardless of fuel costs, the department won’t go without, but he says changes could come if costs don’t ease up

“Discussions are happening, and more than likely in the near future we will be making some changes to our daily operations to try and help conserve,” Larson said.

This could mean cutting back on fire trucks at community events, company tours, and it could even change training.

”As the trucks are running and flowing water or sitting ladders, we’re consuming fuel when we do that. It’s not just when we’re driving down the road,” said Larson. “Anything over and above our typical responses would have to be edited.”

Larson says fuel costs won’t impact emergency response.

“No matter what happens with the fuel prices, if somebody calls 911, the Evansville Fire Department will be there and we’re going to make a difference,” he said.

Larson says they aren’t in a spot to make any immediate changes, but they’ll have to take action if fuel costs don’t go down.

