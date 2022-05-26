Birthday Club
EFD crews undergo electrical safety training
By Declan Loftus
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters were in for quite a shock as they learned about the hazards of energy delivery equipment on Thursday.

Workers from CenterPoint Energy brought a unique training prop to the EFD headquarters.

It simulates the dangers of working around power lines and solar panels.

Division Chief Mike Larson says this serves as a refresher course to ensure fire crews are safe when responding to emergencies.

“We’re always dealing with electricity,” Larson said. “As energy comes into a house, if there’s a fire in the structure, it burns through the wall and the insulation on the electrical wires burns away. And that creates a hazard for our firefighters.”

Larson says the same hazards exist when responding to accidents involving live power lines, adding if you ever see downed power lines, call 911 immediately.

