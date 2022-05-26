Deaconess awarded transportation grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System was awarded a $7,500 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society says it’s part of $5.7 million in grant funding to over 400 health systems.

They say it’s to help alleviate the burden of transportation for cancer patients.

The grant funding will provide rides to treatment facilities for 17,000 nationwide.

Angie Stroud with Deaconess Cancer services says that they’re grateful the American Cancer Society is helping their patients overcome one of the largest barriers for care - transportation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.