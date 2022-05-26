Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Deaconess awarded transportation grant

Deaconess awarded transportation grant
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System was awarded a $7,500 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society says it’s part of $5.7 million in grant funding to over 400 health systems.

They say it’s to help alleviate the burden of transportation for cancer patients.

The grant funding will provide rides to treatment facilities for 17,000 nationwide.

Angie Stroud with Deaconess Cancer services says that they’re grateful the American Cancer Society is helping their patients overcome one of the largest barriers for care - transportation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
Christopher Britton.
Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial
Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation

Latest News

Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Tips for Memorial Day travel
Tips for Memorial Day travel
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Police investigating shooting in Evansville
Tips for Memorial Day travel - Pt II
Tips for Memorial Day travel - Pt II