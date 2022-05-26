City of Evansville set to hold meeting to address homelessness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville area officials will be presenting a plan to address homelessness in the area on Thursday night.

The Department of Metropolitan Development and the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Commission on Homelessness are hosting the meeting.

It’s happening at the C.K. Newsome Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public.

We will have more information from the meeting later on 14 News.

