City of Evansville set to hold meeting to address homelessness
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville area officials will be presenting a plan to address homelessness in the area on Thursday night.
The Department of Metropolitan Development and the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Commission on Homelessness are hosting the meeting.
It’s happening at the C.K. Newsome Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
We will have more information from the meeting later on 14 News.
