On alert for more storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert again today as scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely off and on throughout the day. There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms today, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Damaging wind gusts and very heavy rain are the primary concerns.

Our storm chances taper off tonight, but scattered showers will remain possible throughout Friday. The last of the rain will finally move out of our region Friday night, and Memorial Day weekend will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s this morning, and the clouds and rain will keep our temperatures mild throughout the day, only reaching the mid 70s this afternoon. Overnight, we will fall back into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be a little cooler with high temperatures only reaching the low 70s, which is about 10° below average for this time of year.

As sunshine returns, so do the summer-like temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday, mid 80s Sunday, and upper 80s to low 90s from Memorial Day through the middle of next week.

