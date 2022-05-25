Birthday Club
Windy with a few severe storms possible Wednesday evening

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures rose into the upper 70s and lower 80s as a warm front lifted across the Tri-State early Wednesday.  Winds will gust up to 35 mph outside of thunderstorms, so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region.  We are on alert for a few severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall Wednesday evening.  The threat for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight and through Thursday.  Highs on Thursday will climb into the middle 70s  Rain will come to an end as the cold front passes to our east.  Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s on Friday.   Sunny and dry for the weekend.   Highs on Saturday will rise into the upper 70s.   Sunday’s highs will peak in the middle 80s.   By Memorial Day, highs will sizzle at 90.  Mainly hot and dry through the middle of next week.

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
UE hires new men's basketball head coach
