Wesselman Woods plans to increase ecological system; focusing on community engagement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods is rolling out a new strategic plan.

According to a release, the outdoor facility will increase it’s focus on the ecological system in the forests, rivers and wetlands.

Officials say all three things will depend on one another, respecting all forms of nature and more diversity and inclusion.

Director of operations Deonte Meriwether says the ultimate goal is to make sure the most people get the most use of Wesselman Woods.

“We just want to get future generations excited about what’s going out here because this is a special place. Our missions is to preserve and protect Howell Wetlands and Wesselman Woods for future generations through conservation, education, research and to provide equal access to nature,” Meriwether says.

Per the new strategic plan, the future slate for Wesselman Woods includes expanding relationships with other local nature agencies, getting board members and employees more involved in the community and increasing fundraising and programming at Howell Wetlands.

