Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 5/25
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. We’ll have what you need to know, including timing in Byron’s forecasts all throughout Sunrise.

A deadly mass shooting in a texas community leaves at least 19 children and 2 adults dead. Officials say the gunman is also dead. The nation now reacting to the tragedy.

A new local art studio is allowing kids of all backgrounds and learning capabilities to express their creative side.

Summer break officially kicks off for EVSC schools after today. Three schools will have graduation ceremonies later tonight.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

