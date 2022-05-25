Birthday Club
On Wednesday Alert: Storms

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon with damaging winds, the primary severe weather threat. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely as low temps remain in the upper 60s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with additional showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk for isolated afternoon severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, the primary storm hazard.

