Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program

Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony was held at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Four inmates graduated from the Vanderburgh County Jail’s substance abuse program. Inmates had to complete the 12-week program focused on treatment to keep them out of jail and sober.

The program is offered to both male and female inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Lydia Politano completed the course and says that she learned a lot from the program.

“We also did eight of the most important people in our lives,” program graduate Lydia Politano said. “It just made me remember that there’s a lot of people that I love and care about, and there’s a lot that love and care about me. I’m looking forward to the future and doing better.”

Once inmates complete the class, they can mentor the incoming class.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school

Latest News

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Birds at Mesker Park Zoo return after nearly a month indoors
Birds at Mesker Park Zoo return after nearly a month indoors
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program
Christopher Britton.
Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial