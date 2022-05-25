Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony was held at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Four inmates graduated from the Vanderburgh County Jail’s substance abuse program. Inmates had to complete the 12-week program focused on treatment to keep them out of jail and sober.

The program is offered to both male and female inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Lydia Politano completed the course and says that she learned a lot from the program.

“We also did eight of the most important people in our lives,” program graduate Lydia Politano said. “It just made me remember that there’s a lot of people that I love and care about, and there’s a lot that love and care about me. I’m looking forward to the future and doing better.”

Once inmates complete the class, they can mentor the incoming class.

