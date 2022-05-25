Birthday Club
UE set to introduce new men’s basketball coach David Ragland

The University of Evansville will officially introduce new head men’s basketball coach David Ragland to the Aces community on Wednesday.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will officially introduce new head men’s basketball coach David Ragland to the Aces community on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ragland’s hiring became official, sparking the beginning of a new era for UE basketball.

Ragland, a Harrison High School and the University of Southern Indiana graduate, says it’s great to be home.

Entering with nearly two decades of coaching experience, Ragland told 14 Sports that his ability to work with so many high-level coaches has prepared him well for this next journey in helping to rebuild the Purple Aces’ basketball program.

When talking to the current players on his roster, he says there is great energy and they all can’t wait to get to work.

“It feels right, timing feels right,” Ragland said. “Just the people that you’re around, end up creating what you end up doing. With [athletic director Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried], with [President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz], just a great time, great energy, and I feel like special things are about to happen here. I told the players yesterday, I talked to each one of them individually and told them that it’s going to be a lot of hard work, winning’s hard, but it’s also fun.”

Purple Aces fans are encouraged to meet Coach Ragland during his official introductory press conference at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

