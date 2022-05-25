Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Smith, Carroll earn major MVC awards as Aces have nine named to all-conference teams

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - Following it’s best regular season in eight years, the University of Evansville baseball team hauled-in two major awards and nine all-conference honors in the Missouri Valley Conference’s postseason awards, it was announced on Tuesday morning in a release from the Conference office.

For the first time since 2014, Evansville had an Ace earn MVC Pitcher of the Year honors as sophomore Nick Smith follows in the footsteps of Kyle Freeland. Head coach Wes Carroll becomes the first Evansville skipper to earn Dan Callahan Coach of the Year honors twice in his career after the coaches and media voted Carroll the conference’s top coach.

Among Evansville’s nine all-conference selections Brent Widder, Mark Shallenberger, Shane Gray, and Nick Smith all picked-up first team honors, while Tanner Craig, Simon Scherry, and Drew Dominik were named to the second team, and Evan Berkey and Eric Roberts both received honorable mention all-MVC recognition.

A nearly unhittable force in the MVC this season, Smith deservedly gets the nod for The Valley’s best arm. The Boonville, Ind. native holds a 4.06 ERA in MVC action with four wins and a 40/10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Smith is the first Ace since Kyle Freeland in 2014 to be named The Valley’s best pitcher and just the third since Evansville joined the MVC in 1995.

Leading Evansville to its first 30-win campaign since 2014, the Aces head man receives the Dan Callahan Coach of the Year award. Guiding a team picked seventh in the MVC preseason poll to the no. 2 seed in the conference tournament, Carroll helped the Aces to their best postseason seed since 2014 when Carroll won his previous coach of the year honor With the honor, Carroll becomes the only coach in program history to be named MVC coach of the year twice. Carroll’s 350 wins at UE are second-most in program history behind Jim Brownlee.

Evansville opens up MVC Tournament play on Wednesday at 3 PM in Springfield, Mo. against a team still to be determined based on results of the opening day of the tournament.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a semi on North St. Joe Avenue.
N. St. Joseph Ave. back open after semi wreck
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

IHSAA 4A Softball Sectional: Castle vs. North
IHSAA 4A Softball Sectional: Castle vs. North
IHSAA 4A Softball Sectional: Castle vs. North
IHSAA 4A Softball Sectional: Castle vs. North
Wabash Valley baseball heading back to NJCAA nationals after district title
Wabash Valley baseball heading back to NJCAA nationals after district title
UE hires new mens basketball coach
UE hires new mens basketball coach