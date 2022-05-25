Smith, Carroll earn major MVC awards as Aces have nine named to all-conference teams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - Following it’s best regular season in eight years, the University of Evansville baseball team hauled-in two major awards and nine all-conference honors in the Missouri Valley Conference’s postseason awards, it was announced on Tuesday morning in a release from the Conference office.

For the first time since 2014, Evansville had an Ace earn MVC Pitcher of the Year honors as sophomore Nick Smith follows in the footsteps of Kyle Freeland. Head coach Wes Carroll becomes the first Evansville skipper to earn Dan Callahan Coach of the Year honors twice in his career after the coaches and media voted Carroll the conference’s top coach.

Among Evansville’s nine all-conference selections Brent Widder, Mark Shallenberger, Shane Gray, and Nick Smith all picked-up first team honors, while Tanner Craig, Simon Scherry, and Drew Dominik were named to the second team, and Evan Berkey and Eric Roberts both received honorable mention all-MVC recognition.

A nearly unhittable force in the MVC this season, Smith deservedly gets the nod for The Valley’s best arm. The Boonville, Ind. native holds a 4.06 ERA in MVC action with four wins and a 40/10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Smith is the first Ace since Kyle Freeland in 2014 to be named The Valley’s best pitcher and just the third since Evansville joined the MVC in 1995.

Leading Evansville to its first 30-win campaign since 2014, the Aces head man receives the Dan Callahan Coach of the Year award. Guiding a team picked seventh in the MVC preseason poll to the no. 2 seed in the conference tournament, Carroll helped the Aces to their best postseason seed since 2014 when Carroll won his previous coach of the year honor With the honor, Carroll becomes the only coach in program history to be named MVC coach of the year twice. Carroll’s 350 wins at UE are second-most in program history behind Jim Brownlee.

Evansville opens up MVC Tournament play on Wednesday at 3 PM in Springfield, Mo. against a team still to be determined based on results of the opening day of the tournament.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.