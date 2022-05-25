Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire

No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Muhlenberg County are trying to figure out how a house fire started.

It happened in Graham along Highway 62 on Tuesday.

Greenville firefighters posted about it on their Facebook page.

No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire
No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire

There appeared to be damage on the top part of the house.

Officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a semi on North St. Joe Avenue.
N. St. Joseph Ave. back open after semi wreck
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their capabilities
New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their capabilities
New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their capabilities - Pt II
New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their capabilities - Pt II
Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation
No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire
No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire