GRAHAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Muhlenberg County are trying to figure out how a house fire started.

It happened in Graham along Highway 62 on Tuesday.

Greenville firefighters posted about it on their Facebook page.

No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire

There appeared to be damage on the top part of the house.

Officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

