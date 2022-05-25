Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting a woman back in September of 2021 was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday.

This is according to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Katie Clark was found lying along the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is still alive.

Christopher T. Britton was arrested for attempted murder in the shooting investigation.

Deputies say during the course of the investigation, Britton was developed as a suspect and interviewed at the sheriff’s office. After the interview and examination of the evidence, Britton was arrested and booked into Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.