Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County man is facing drug trafficking charges.

Officials with Pennryile Narcotics Task Force say an investigation led to the search of a home on Hillview Street in Cleaton.

Detectives say they found two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, meth, marijuana and suspected heroin and fentanyl.

They arrested 30-year-old Bobby Dukes.

Investigators say he had a thousand dollars cash on him.

He’s facing numerous charges including trafficking marijuana.

