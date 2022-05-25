Birthday Club
Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County man is facing drug trafficking charges.

Officials with Pennryile Narcotics Task Force say an investigation led to the search of a home on Hillview Street in Cleaton.

Detectives say they found two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, meth, marijuana and suspected heroin and fentanyl.

They arrested 30-year-old Bobby Dukes.

Investigators say he had a thousand dollars cash on him.

He’s facing numerous charges including trafficking marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

