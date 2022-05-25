Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville(Arizona's Family)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested on federal charges in Evansville on Wednesday.

A U.S. marshal on the scene told 14 News they had been looking for him for two months. He was arrested in the 2300 block of Maplewood Circle.

They say he is also facing robbery charges from an incident that happened last weekend.

Authorities say he also had a gun in the vehicle.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

Latest News

Christopher Britton.
Man found guilty in Evansville attempted murder trial
Penguins return at Mesker Park Zoo.
Birds at Mesker Park Zoo return after nearly a month indoors
Crews were called to a Walgreens in Henderson after they say a vehicle hit the building.
Henderson Walgreens temporarily closed after vehicle hits building
Henderson Walgreens temporarily closed after a vehicle hit the building.
Henderson Walgreens temporarily closed after vehicle hits building