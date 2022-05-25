Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested on federal charges in Evansville on Wednesday.

A U.S. marshal on the scene told 14 News they had been looking for him for two months. He was arrested in the 2300 block of Maplewood Circle.

They say he is also facing robbery charges from an incident that happened last weekend.

Authorities say he also had a gun in the vehicle.

